Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Declares GBX 1.30 Dividend

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alfa Financial Software Price Performance
Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 173.80 ($2.18) on Wednesday. Alfa Financial Software has a 12 month low of GBX 139 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 203 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £513.09 million, a PE ratio of 2,155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08.
Alfa Financial Software Company Profile
