Short Interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Decreases By 6.9%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 12,240,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 576,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 369,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

