Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.
Sensata Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of NYSE ST opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sensata Technologies
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.