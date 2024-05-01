Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Expands By 13.2%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

HYMCW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,652. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

