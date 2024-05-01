Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Expands By 13.2%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
HYMCW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,652. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About Hycroft Mining
