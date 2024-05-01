Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLOGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ames National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 1,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.58. Ames National has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.26%.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ames National stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLOFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Ames National at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

