Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ames National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 1,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.58. Ames National has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.26%.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ames National stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National Co. ( NASDAQ:ATLO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Ames National at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

