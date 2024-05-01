Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 383,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

ASTE stock traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. 215,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.38. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

