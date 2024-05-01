Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VMBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 287,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.04.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.