Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.40

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henry Boot Stock Performance

LON:BOOT opened at GBX 187 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.35. The stock has a market cap of £250.56 million, a P/E ratio of 984.21, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Boot has a 1-year low of GBX 170 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 250 ($3.14).

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Boot

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood bought 22,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £41,159.30 ($51,701.17). 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.