Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.93) by $2.66, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.05) EPS.

Shares of CYCC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 135,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,711. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

