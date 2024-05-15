Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Drops By 19.9%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orange County Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,485 shares of company stock worth $76,046. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ OBT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. 4,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,416. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $64.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $278.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 26.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.