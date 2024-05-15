Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Drops By 19.9%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Orange County Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,485 shares of company stock worth $76,046. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.
Orange County Bancorp Price Performance
Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 26.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.
Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.
Orange County Bancorp Company Profile
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
