China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of CAAS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 33,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,290. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.47.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.