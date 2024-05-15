Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) vs. Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Head to Head Analysis

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Beach Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beach Energy and Callon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.08 14.56 Callon Petroleum $2.34 billion 1.02 $401.20 million $6.09 5.87

Analyst Ratings

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Beach Energy. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beach Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beach Energy and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beach Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 Callon Petroleum 0 3 3 0 2.50

Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Callon Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Beach Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Beach Energy and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum 17.12% 12.65% 7.14%

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Beach Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beach Energy

(Get Free Report)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.