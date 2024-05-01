Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.56. Amcor shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 2,242,612 shares.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,349,000 after buying an additional 325,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,777,000 after purchasing an additional 468,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,124,000 after purchasing an additional 748,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 14.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

