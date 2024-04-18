Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Haleon by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 190,836 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $15,225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haleon by 49.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 216,478 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. 2,108,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

