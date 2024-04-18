Strid Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.2% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $41.08. 4,901,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,446,632. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

