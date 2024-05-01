Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 91.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,305,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.99 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.75.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

