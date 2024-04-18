Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.57. 42,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

