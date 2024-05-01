Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.78

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 130689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Bank of America downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

The stock has a market cap of $877.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,271 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 825,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,077,000 after purchasing an additional 544,305 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 431,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 430,595 shares in the last quarter.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

