Quantum (QUA) One Day Volume Reaches $21.24

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and $21.24 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.66 or 0.99629395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012696 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003909 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

