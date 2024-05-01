KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $87.47 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.66 or 0.99629395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012696 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003909 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02308101 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $188.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.