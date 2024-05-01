Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.75. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 1,472,994 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URG. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.60 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.87.

The firm has a market cap of $494.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ur-Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

