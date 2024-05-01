Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Hits $15.26 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.26 million and $110,766.11 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.66 or 0.99629395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012696 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.00902312 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $116,896.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

