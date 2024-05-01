ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $8.72

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $9.25. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 975,121 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.13.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $7,492,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $4,933,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 378,379 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $2,853,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 163,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

