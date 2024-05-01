XYO Market Capitalization Hits $98.61 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $98.61 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.66 or 0.99629395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012696 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003909 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00769758 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,336,923.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

