Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.08. Denison Mines shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 3,892,960 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 41.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 73.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

