Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Gap Up to $49.75

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.75, but opened at $52.50. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF shares last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 261,949 shares.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URNM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,783,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

