Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Down to $32.28

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $31.50. Match Group shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 454,421 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

Get Match Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Match Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.