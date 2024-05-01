Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,463 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,070,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 865,245 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in NiSource by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,919 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in NiSource by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,786,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,980,000 after buying an additional 568,980 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,918,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,191,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,394,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

