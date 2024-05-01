Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $229,844,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,595,000. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,883,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,134,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,160,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Down 1.0 %

SN stock opened at 64.28 on Wednesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of 25.84 and a twelve month high of 65.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 67.14.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

