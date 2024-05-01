Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Reduced by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.69 and a 200-day moving average of $144.90. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

