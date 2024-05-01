BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lowered its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 13.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. Analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.