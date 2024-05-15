GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Price Target Raised to $13.50

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GENK traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 139,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,788. GEN Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 20.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GEN Restaurant Group

In other news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez acquired 48,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at $697,025.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,248.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,039 shares of company stock valued at $371,611 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENK. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $257,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

