Scotiabank Increases InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Laurentian set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.07.

IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.47. 88,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,273. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.10.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

