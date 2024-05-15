Nvwm LLC Sells 94 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 3.9 %

SNPS traded up $21.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $581.28. The company had a trading volume of 387,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,200. The stock has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.35. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.21 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.