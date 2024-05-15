Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 521,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,253. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

