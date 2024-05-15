Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $246.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

FLUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,708.00.

NYSE:FLUT traded up $10.11 on Wednesday, hitting $211.91. 1,009,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.57. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

