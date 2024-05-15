Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,310 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $160.44. 3,780,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,120. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.76 and a 12 month high of $170.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

