Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Perform”

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CSWC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,810. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

