LuxUrban Hotels’ (LUXH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities downgraded LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LUXH

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 1,496,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.93. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 65.31% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUXH. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.