Stifel Nicolaus Raises SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$11.25

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$11.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.96.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00. In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$90,335.00. Also, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00. Insiders have sold a total of 355,170 shares of company stock worth $3,342,138 in the last ninety days.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

