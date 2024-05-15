Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,915 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,847,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,566,450. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.