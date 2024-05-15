Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) PT Lowered to $3.00

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock’s current price.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pixelworks

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 6,905,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.82. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $45,890.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 22.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.