Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Invests $1.53 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.27. 3,794,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $96.92 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.