JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $343.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.09.

Get NICE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NICE

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $227.59. 305,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,970. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.71.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.