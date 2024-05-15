SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $64.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $52.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

SE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. 5,303,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,009. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 285.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $79.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,324,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in SEA by 90.6% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 42,228 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SEA by 2,958.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 696,463 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 673,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

