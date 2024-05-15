Nvwm LLC Sells 96 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $347.62. The company had a trading volume of 820,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,457. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.50.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

