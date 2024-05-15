Robert W. Baird Raises Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $230.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.67.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology stock traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.41. The stock had a trading volume of 221,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,267. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $224.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $22,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,657,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.