Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Generac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Generac Trading Down 1.0 %

Generac stock opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.70. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

