Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Position Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

