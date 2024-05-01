Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $10.83 Average PT from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $552.28 million, a PE ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 9.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

